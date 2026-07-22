Boone County Schools hosts hiring event for school bus drivers amidst shortage

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County Schools has one major assignment to complete before students return to school.

On Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Boone County School District is hosting a hiring event for school bus drivers.

Transportation Coordinator Mark Beach says the district needs to fill 23 vacant school bus routes before school starts on August 19. Beach said, "I think it's a fantastic job because, as an adult, those that enjoy working with children, this is a perfect job because you drive the bus, you set the tone. You're the boss on the bus."

He said there are more than 200 buses on the road daily. In total, those buses are transporting about 17,000 kids. Each school year, the buses travel more than two million miles.

Helen Cottingim, the Safety and Training Coordinator for Boone County Schools, has been with the district for more than fifty years. She says the benefits are worth working for the county.

"We pay $21.54 an hour, not to exceed five hours a day while the person is going through the training. So I think that is a benefit."

She added, "I transported three generations of children, so I know I had an impact on them. I hope it was positive. You know, I'll be out somewhere and run into somebody and say, 'Oh, that's my old bus driver,' and I say, 'Do you have to say that.'"

If you miss the hiring event, you can visit here to see their listings for bus driver positions.