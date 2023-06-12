Crews put out overnight fire above Reading beauty salon

CINCINNATI — Crews are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a Reading business.

The fire started shortly before 1 a.m. Monday above the Precise Beauty Studio at the corner of Reading Road and Galbraith Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw smoke pouring out of the second story of the building.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured or displaced.

The extent of damage has not been released.

