Hundreds of car enthusiasts show off their rides at 45th annual Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance

CINCINNATI — Cars are revving it up at Ault Park for the 45th Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance.

Around 220 classic, vintage and exotic cars and motorcycles are on display at the park Sunday.

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Board Chairman Dave Sheey said this year’s event has 13 regular classes of cars and 4 to 5 special displays.

“We’ll have everything from brass era antique cars up to modern exotics. This year is the 75th anniversary of Porsche, so that will be our featured theme. We also have the anniversary of the Corvette and the anniversary of the VW Beetle,” Sheehy said.

He said the show’s location at Ault Park separates it from other car shows.

“The setting here at Aunt Park is very unique. We're on three different levels basically a lot of these shows are held on golf courses, but here we’re on the lawn area of these formal gardens,” he said.

Jessica Hart Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance



Sheehy said people have traveled from across the country to showcase their ride. Ahead of the show, he anticipated between 5,000 to 7,000 people to be in attendance.

“The car culture in the United States is very strong as it is around the rest of the world. I think we’ve just been captivated with cars since the early day of the automobile and that’s why this show is so unique in that we have pre-1900 brass era cars to the most exotic cars available today and everything in between,” Sheehy said.

Several food vendors are also in attendance including Graeter's Ice Cream, Midwest BBQ, Street Pops and El Cardenal. There's also a craft beer garden located next to the Ault Park Pavilion.

The funds raised during the car show will benefit the Arthritis Foundation with a special focus on juveniles.

“Kids with arthritis deal with the same issues as older adults,” Sheehy said.

The car show is at Ault Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.