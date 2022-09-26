Investigators: Arson suspected in Batavia house fire, $5,000 reward being offered for information

BATAVIA, Ohio — Investigators are looking for suspects after they've identified that a Batavia house fire is a suspected arson, the Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau said.

The Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to the house fire at 2385 Vista Lake Drive in Batavia on Sept. 20.

No one was home at the time of the fire, investigators said.

Both the Division of State Fire Marshal and the Clermont County Sheriff's Office are investigating the suspected arson.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

Those with any information regarding the house fire are asked to call the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Clermont County Sheriff's Office at 513-732-7709.

