Elderly man fighting for life after getting hit by car in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — An elderly man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk, the Hamilton County Sherrif's Office said.

The man was walking across the road at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Williams Avenue in Norwood around 2 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, investigators said.

According to police, the driver was turning left from Montgomery onto Williams when the crash happened.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash and who is at fault.

No charges have been filed at this time.

