Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

Elderly man fighting for life after getting hit by car in Norwood

Norwood pedestrian crash
Photo by: Valarie Lyons
Norwood pedestrian crash
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 07:08:43-05

NORWOOD, Ohio — An elderly man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk, the Hamilton County Sherrif's Office said.

The man was walking across the road at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Williams Avenue in Norwood around 2 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, investigators said.

According to police, the driver was turning left from Montgomery onto Williams when the crash happened.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash and who is at fault.

No charges have been filed at this time.

READ MORE
Dispatch: Pedestrian struck on I-275 EB near Turkeyfoot Road
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Springfield Township
Cincinnati City Council passes ordinance to create in-house pedestrian safety crew

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case Pendleton County Schools close due to student, staff sickness In Clermont County, safety nets are lacking for those facing homelessness

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.