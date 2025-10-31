Why you aren’t seeing WCPO on YouTube TV

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between ABC and YouTube TV, WCPO is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

WCPO is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC which is owned by Disney.

We understand it's frustrating when you can't access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access WCPO via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Spectrum.

To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

