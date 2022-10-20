Police: 1 man dead after Springfield Township pedestrian crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after getting struck by a pickup truck in Springfield Township, police said in a press release.

According to investigators, they responded shortly before 6 a.m. to Mill Road near Nature Way Trail and Kloping Park for the report of a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, they found an adult male on the ground. Investigators said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and was uninjured.

The victim's name will not be released until next-of-kin is notified, police said.

Investigators have not released the name of the driver.

Springfield Township Police Traffic Safety Division is investigating the incident.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Division at 513-729-1300.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

