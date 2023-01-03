Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

Coroner: 1 dead after crash on I-71 in Norwood

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 10:15:48-05

NORWOOD, Ohio — A man was killed in a New Year's Day crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's report released Tuesday.

Amani Gay, 29, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he crashed near Smith Road and Edwards Road around 2:30 a.m. on January 1.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

No additional information has been provided by police.

READ MORE
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
1 injured in early morning West End crash
One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Fans give to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive Police: Turpin High School bomb threat not credible Local businesses betting on boost from legal sports gambling

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.