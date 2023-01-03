Coroner: 1 dead after crash on I-71 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — A man was killed in a New Year's Day crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's report released Tuesday.

Amani Gay, 29, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he crashed near Smith Road and Edwards Road around 2:30 a.m. on January 1.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

No additional information has been provided by police.

READ MORE

Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints

1 injured in early morning West End crash

One dead, one hospitalized after Dayton, Ky. boat fire