Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints

DRY RIDGE, Kentucky — The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky.

Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon Counties.

"These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations," Sergeant Napier stated in a communication. "Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community."

Local police and county agencies may also assist the Kentucky State Police in conducting these checkpoints.

A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at:

http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post6checkpoints/