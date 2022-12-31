1 injured following Saturday morning crash in West End

CINCINNATI — Early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Upon arrival at 2:24 a.m. fire companies arrived at 800 Bank St. to find a vehicle had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One adult male was determined to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters quickly extricated the individual and transported them to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, Cincinnati Fire stated. Their condition at this time is unknown.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.