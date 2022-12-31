Watch Now
1 injured following Saturday morning crash in West End

A vehicle collided with a semi-trailer on Saturday morning in the West End.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 06:54:15-05

CINCINNATI — Early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Upon arrival at 2:24 a.m. fire companies arrived at 800 Bank St. to find a vehicle had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One adult male was determined to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters quickly extricated the individual and transported them to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, Cincinnati Fire stated. Their condition at this time is unknown.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

