1 hospitalized after Norwood house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a burning home in Norwood.

Crews responded to a home on Madison Avenue near Ashland Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a fire, said Norwood Fire Captain Shawn Meyer.

When they arrived, they had to rescue one person who was trapped inside. Captain Meyer said that person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

First responders said at least one other person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape before crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished hours ago but it wasn't an easy task. Captain Meyer said a power line in the front of the house forced crews to attack the fire from the side instead of head-on.

A WCPO team on the scene said they saw a big spark coming from that power line when they arrived.

It appears the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

