Watch Live: Funeral service held for Springfield Township officer killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A public funeral service is being held Thursday to honor Officer Tim Unwin who was killed in a North College Hill car crash March 31.

Officer Unwin's funeral, which is held at Spring Grove Funeral Home, begins at 10 a.m. You can watch the funeral service, subsequent procession and graveside services below once they begin.

Watch Live: The Funeral of Officer Timothy Unwin

After the service, a procession will proceed from the funeral home, up Spring Grove Avenue, north on Winton Road, west on Compton Road and end at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Prior to Thursday's funeral, a public visitation was held Wednesday evening at Spring Grove Funeral Home.

Police said Unwin, a Springfield Township officer, was driving to an officer needs assistance call when the Hamilton Avenue crash occurred.

"No matter the length of time you knew Tim, he left a lasting impression, mostly because of his infectious smile," Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said in a release. "The Springfield Township Police Department is thankful to his family for sharing him with us the past two years."

William Dunson, whose 51st birthday was just days away, was also killed in the crash.

Bley said both Dunson and Unwin's lives were "about service to their families and their community."

He also said the department will release any visitation and funeral arrangements for Dunson as well if his family wishes to do so.

"He and his family are certainly deserving of the same support as Officer Unwin," Bley said.

The department shared a fundraiser for Dunson's funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

