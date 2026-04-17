North College Hill police 'addressing' series of fights involving juveniles, adults

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill Police Department said it is addressing a series of incidents that have threatened public safety in a release Thursday.

Police said the incidents involved juveniles, and sometimes adults, participating in both "organized and spontaneous" physical fights in the community.

The fights have escalated in frequency and severity, police said, now posing a "significant threat" to public safety.

Police said adults had been present during the incidents and, in some cases, joined in, encouraged the behavior or failed to put a stop to it.

The department said it would pursue "strict enforcement and criminal charges" for individuals involved, adding the following laws are some of those applicable:



Ohio Revised Code 2917.11: Disorderly conduct

Ohio Revised Code 2903.13: Assault

Ohio Revised Code 2917.31: Inducing panic

Ohio Revised Code 2917.13: Misconduct at emergency

Ohio Revised Code 2919.24: Contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child

In February, more than 50 North College Hill City Schools students were charged with disorderly conduct after a student-led walkout led to "riotous behavior," according to the Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr.

The superintendent had already spoken out just months prior. In August, he said he felt "frustrated and powerless" after he watched parents encourage a group of students to fight one another.

Police said anyone who records, promotes or incites the fights "particularly via social media" could also face charges.

The department said juveniles will be referred to juvenile court, whereas adults will be criminally charged where appropriate.

"The expectation is clear," the release said. "Adults have a responsibility to prevent violence, not enable it."

The release went on to say watching juveniles engage in violence or participating in it will result in "legal consequences."

The North College Hill Police Department has increased patrol presence in the community. The release said the department will continue "targeted enforcement efforts" in places where fights happen.

If you have information regarding these incidents, you're asked to contact the North College Hill Police Department.