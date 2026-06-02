CINCINNATI — Several people have been arrested after allegedly trespassing and street racing downtown on Paycor Stadium property, according to Cincinnati police at the scene.

Police told a WCPO crew that six people were arrested, but all will face different charges. Police also said everyone arrested was an adult.

Officers responded just after midnight Tuesday morning when Paycor Stadium security called and reported people were racing in the terrace nearby.

Watch below to see the scene before and after the arrests:

Several people arrested after reports of racing on Paycor Stadium property

One of the people arrested, 28-year-old Temur Nurmatov, has been charged with drag racing and criminal trespass. According to the ticket filed in his case, Nurmatov is accused of street racing and doing burnouts in a gray Ford Mustang; court documents say a Cincinnati police drone unit saw Nurmatov on Paycor Stadium property for 30 minutes.

Court records show 19-year-old Madina Esenova, 23-year-old Bekdillo Khamidullaev, 21-year-old Dilmurod Nurmatov, 28-year-old Akhmadjon Valiev and 23-year-old Momtozakhon Zaburova were all also charged with criminal trespass for being on Paycor Stadium property just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Adam Schrand

Our crew at the scene also saw police towing five vehicles away from the area.

Outside Paycor Stadium's Fifth Third Gate, tire tracks could be seen on the ground; the tracks appear to show drivers were doing donuts just outside the stadium's gates.

Adam Schrand