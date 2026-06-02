Village of Georgetown approves relief package for businesses, homeowners impacted by construction

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — After two months of construction around the Brown County Ohio Common Pleas Court, Main Street and Grant Avenue in Georgetown look more like a gravel pile than public infrastructure.

The surrounding road closures, construction equipment and "sidewalk closed" alerts paint a picture summarized by the bright blinking roadside signs switching between "ROAD CLOSED" and "BUSINESS OPEN."

Alex Bertram, owner of Donohoo Pharmacy and the adjacent gift shop, said the construction has had a significant impact on businesses in the heart of town, including his.

"Unfortunately, all of this small town relies heavily on customer foot traffic every day," Bertram said.

WATCH: WCPO visits businesses affected by construction in Georgetown

Relief coming for businesses, homeowners impacted by Georgetown construction

He and several others, either working or living alongside the revitalization project, attended a Village of Georgetown special meeting Monday to see whether council members would listen to their pleas for relief.

At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve a relief package called the Downtown Construction Relief Program.

Mayor Kelly Bolington said the package exempts business owners, homeowners and renters who live by or are affected by the refresh program from utility payments due June 20 and July 20.

"We hear them, and we hear their struggles," Bolington said.

The mayor said the rehabilitation of Georgetown's downtown center was only possible because of a multi-million dollar Appalachian Community Grant Program awarded by the state.

"It's huge for us," Bolington said. "This is a very sizable grant, something we haven't seen for quite some time."

Bolington said the utility relief may not be the last aid package brought before the council, though it's too early for her to reveal what phase two may be. She told us to expect more information about what could be brought before council members within the next two to three weeks.

Bertram called the utility relief a "welcome move" and said he was eager to see what may come next.

Bolington said construction should be complete in October. She told us council members will review construction site conditions within the coming 60-day period to see if additional utility relief is necessary.