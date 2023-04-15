North College Hill father killed in crash to be laid to rest Saturday

CINCINNATI — Community members will say goodbye to North College Hill father of four William Dunson on Saturday.

The 50-year-old was one of two people killed in a crash on Hamilton Avenue on March 31, just days shy of his 51st birthday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the other man killed in the crash, Springfield Township police officer Timothy Unwin, lost control of his cruiser and hit Dunson's vehicle.

Dunson's wife and children were seen at Unwin's funeral service, embracing Unwin's family and other officers. Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley called Dunson "a good man, a loving husband, a wonderful father and an asset to his church community."

His church, Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple, is hosting a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday. A viewing will take place before the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We're gonna celebrate his life largely," said Stevie Bester, Dunson's lifelong friend. "We're very determined to be sure that his memory will never be forgotten."

Bester called Dunson warm and inviting, saying he always brought people together.

"He was always just the connector of people. You always wanted to be around this guy," Bester said. "Biggest smile, biggest laugh in the room, friendliest guy you're ever going to meet — loved his wife, loved his family, and loved everyone."

Bester said Dunson's family meant the world to him and he worked multiple jobs to make ends meet for his family. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them.

