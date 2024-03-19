North College Hill city administrator resigns amid questions about transparency over fire walk-out

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill's city administrator has resigned from her position amid community concerns about transparency over the mass resignation of the city's firefighters.

In a letter obtained by WCPO, Jennifer Ekey said she would resign from her position with the city effective March 27. Her resignation was signed over the weekend, before the firefighters who chose to quit en mass announced they would rescind their resignations.

The North College Hill firefighters who announced their resignations on March 8 said in their announcement that "many issues" led to their decision, noting the "mental, emotional, physical and financial tolls."

At a city meeting just days after the mass resignation, Ekey laid some of the blame at the fire department's feet, saying the city believed the department "has been misrepresenting the situation and manipulated the facts."

Ekey said recent changes in payroll and HR practices are what caused strife within the department.

"I understand change is difficult. However, the public should realize that all other city departments, despite some grumblings, complied with the required changes," she said.

Then, on Sunday, the majority of firefighters who submitted their resignations reversed course. The department said the change came after "enough accountability has begun and been promised to be continued."

At a city council meeting on Monday, community members asked for an explanation of the resignations and changes made within the city. City leaders only stated that they could not speak on personnel issues.

One person missing from Monday's meeting was Ekey, whose absence Mayor Tracie Nicols said they could not comment on at the time.

Ekey's separation agreement with the city does not provide a reason for her resignation. It states she will be paid through the end of the year and be entitled to her accrued time.