75% of North College Hill Fire Department resigns, according to Facebook post

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Around 75% of the North College Hill Fire Department — including all chief officers — is resigning, according to a post made to the department's Facebook page.

"It is with profound sadness that we write this post to inform you that effective at 6 a.m. on March 17th approximately 75% of the department, with nearly 170 years of combined service, have resigned their positions with NCHFD," says the post, signed by "the soon to be former members of NCHFD."

In addition to all chief officers, the post said the majority of lieutenants, senior firefighters and paramedics also resigned.

The post said "many issues" led to the resignations, noting the "mental, emotional, physical and financial tolls have culminated to this breaking point."

"Thank you for trusting us with the privilege of serving and caring for you and your families in their times of need, it has been an honor to do so," the post says.

The post asks residents to direct any questions to city administrators.