North College Hill firefighters rescind resignations: 'Enough accountability has begun'

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill Fire Department will no longer be losing 75% of its staff after the department said in a social media post its members have rescinded their resignations.

Just over a week ago, the department announced that nearly all of its members were resigning due to several unaddressed issues. The department's Facebook post noted the "mental, emotional, physical and financial tolls have culminated to this breaking point."

After multiple meetings — including one in which the fire department's supporters stormed out in protest — the department said Sunday that its members who previously tendered resignations "have now rescinded them."

The department said the change comes after "enough accountability has begun and been promised to be continued."

"It is unfortunate that we had to take such extreme action to bring attention to concerns not addressed, but as of 6 this morning we remain fully staffed and stand ready to be there when needed," the department said.

North College Hill Fire Department did not provide specifics on any changes made between the resignation announcement and Sunday. However, the news comes after concerns about potential delays in service if the city has to rely on mutual aid from nearby communities.

"Scares the hell out of you, pardon my language, but who’s going to show up at my house if there’s a fire or an EMS run?" former North College Hill firefighter Tony Poll said after the resignation announcement.

The department said Sunday it has worked hard to deliver "the highest level of service" and will be able to "continue to help this city we love."