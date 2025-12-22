North College Hill police ask public to help ID suspect in business, vehicle break-ins

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help after a series of break-ins early Monday morning.

Police said there were multiple business and vehicle break-ins at around 4 a.m. Monday in the 1800 to 2000 block of W. Galbraith Road, the 1900 block of Shollenberger Avenue, the 2000 block of Carpenter Drive and the intersection of W. Galbraith and Simpson.

As they investigate the break-ins, police are asking business owners and residents in each area to review any available camera footage, photos or information regarding their suspect: a Black man wearing gloves, a face mask, a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black and grey Nike shoes. Police said he could be seen carrying a flashlight and a window-breaking tool.

Police provided the following photos as the best images available of the suspect.

Provided by the North College Hill Police Department

Provided by the North College Police Department

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact North College Hill Det. Megan Whyle at 513-521-7171.

"We appreciate the community’s assistance as we work to identify the individual responsible," the police department said in a release. "Thank you for your continued support and cooperation."