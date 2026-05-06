Greg Landsman wins Democratic primary for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

CINCINNATI — Incumbent Greg Landsman has won the Democratic primary for Ohio's 1st Congressional District race, according to The Associated Press.

Landsman, who has held the congressional seat since 2023, beat Damon Lynch IV in the primary race.

The Cincinnati native ran his re-election campaign on the premise of "putting the children and families of OH-01 first," according to his campaign website.

Landsman's political career first began in 2017 when he was elected to Cincinnati City Council. He was then elected to Congress in 2022.

During his first year representing Ohio's 1st Congressional district, Landsman introduced four bipartisan bills to Congress, including a bill to lower prescription drug prices for seniors. According to his website, Landsman has also secured $15 million for local projects in the federal budget, as well as returned $11 million to taxpayers in Southwest Ohio.

In the past year, Landsman has served on the Committee on Energy and Commerce after he previously served on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Committee on Small Business.

Landsman will now face the Republican primary winner Eric Conroy in the general election on Nov. 3.