Ohio lawmakers propose bills to help stabilize Mt. Healthy City School District's financial crisis

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Lawmakers have introduced two bills to the Ohio House and Senate in an effort to stabilize the financial crisis at Mt. Healthy City School District, after the district suddenly learned it was millions of dollars in deficit.

At the end of 2023, the treasurer of the district at the time submitted a financial forecast that led district officials to believe the district was in a $2.6 million surplus; however, after a new treasurer ran their own analysis with new forecasting tools, the district said it suddenly learned there was instead a $5 million deficit.

Now, lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 341 to Senate Committee and House Bill 701 has been introduced in the House.

The bills aim to turn a $10.8 million solvency assistance loan the district received into a grant instead.

The school district said if that were to happen, it would "allow Mt. Healthy City School District to stabilize financially, ensuring resources are directed where they are needed most — our students and classrooms."

The loan was given to the district after the district learned of the deficit and worked to declare a fiscal emergency.

"We are incredibly thankful for the leadership of Senators Blessing and Ingram, Representative Abrams and all who are advocating for this vital legislation," said Dr. Valerie Hawkins, superintendent of the district, in a press release. "Their understanding of our district's unique challenges and commitment to Ohio's students underscore the importance of this critical measure."

Mt. Healthy School District serves many underserved students in the region. According to the district, it has been designated as "a 100% poverty district" with a high amount of students in need of special education services, experiencing homelessness or facing other economic hardships.