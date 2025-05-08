Mt. Healthy voters reject school levy as district faces difficult decisions about further budget cuts

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Nearly two out of three voters turned down a proposed five-year emergency tax levy that would have generated $1.5 million for the Mt. Healthy City School District.

Officials now face difficult decisions about further cuts after the second levy rejection in less than a year.

"We have made deep cuts already, and so we are really hoping not to make additional cuts," Assistant Superintendent Sarah Wilson said. "However, there will be some difficult decisions on the horizon as we discuss the impact of not passing the levy on that deficit."

The district had already cut 80 positions a year ago. According to the emergency plan reported in November, the district's budget deficit is estimated at a little over $13 million.

Wilson said the funding was desperately needed for teacher salaries, classroom supplies, student support services and to maintain basic operations.

"It was a rather large accounting error that was made a couple of years ago. And really, overnight, we were made aware that we would be going into a fiscal emergency," said Wilson.

The 3-mill levy would have resulted in taxpayers paying $105 a year for every $100,000 of appraised property value for five years. Bridgette Watson-Terry, a parent in the district, voted against it, citing concerns over communication and learning for her students.

"Nothing will change my mind, as long as stuff continues to be how it is, I'm going to have the same mindset," said Watson-Terry. "All I see at the board of education meeting is them trying to figure out how to pay that money back to the state; what about our babies?"

The last operating levy to pass was in 2003. Diana Irving, parent of three district students, voted for the levy because she believes a lack of funding is hurting students.

"I voted yes, because it is not the children's fault why Mount Healthy might be in the shape that it's in," said Irving. "It is up to the parents. It's up to the community. It is up to us to come collaboratively together and make a change."

The district plans to approve its financial recovery plan at next Monday's board meeting.

"They have a severe mistrust in Mt. Healthy, so I feel like everyone should come together as a collaborative agreement so that everyone can be on one accord," said Irving.

