'It would've been critical' | Mt. Healthy City Schools faces deeper cuts after voters reject levy again

CINCINNATI — Mt. Healthy City Schools is grappling with another financial blow after voters rejected a crucial levy for the third time, leaving the district scrambling to avoid deeper cuts to programs students and families depend on.

The 3-mill levy failed, with just over 53% of voters saying no and 46.6% voting yes, cutting short a state-approved financial recovery plan that district leaders hoped would stabilize their budget crisis.

Superintendent Dr. Sarah Wilson told us on Wednesday the levy failure is a major setback for the district's recovery efforts.

"It would have generated about $1.5 million in revenue for our district, which, really, looking at our fall forecast, would've been critical," said Wilson.

Watch our interview with Wilson here:

Mt. Healthy City Schools faces deeper cuts after voters reject levy again

The district is already operating under a state fiscal emergency after accounting errors led to overspending. In December 2024, we reported that Mt. Healthy City Schools was projected to be $35,407,283 in the red at the end of fiscal year 2029.

However, the district saw some relief in May when officials approved a five-year financial plan to address serious budget challenges after voters rejected the levy earlier that month.

"For FY26, our ending cash balance is projected to be $3.2 million, and so that just demonstrates how far we've come with really not just cuts, but also improving the way that we monitor and take accountability for the public funds, so it just demonstrates improvement, kind of in all areas, and just functioning much more efficiently, said Wilson. "And FY27, we still have a positive ending cash balance of 1.7 million."

Now, with the levy failure, officials face the prospect of cutting athletics, extracurriculars and fine arts programs, not required by state minimums.

"It was a key part of the financial recovery plan that was just approved by the state, and we'll probably have to make some tough decisions in the coming months in collaboration with our community, with the commission and the board of education," said Wilson.

Whether you supported the levy or not, WCPO 9 wants to hear from you. Email education reporter De'Jah Gross at dejah.gross@wcpo.com.

The district has already cut more than 100 staff positions, student programs and limited transportation services to the state's minimum requirement. Leaders are now trying to avoid a $1.4 million deficit projected by 2028.

"Athletics are not part of the state minimum requirement, extracurriculars are not part of state minimum requirements, fine arts, things of that nature, so unfortunately, at this point, that's kind of what's left on the table for us to look at," said Wilson.

Wilson said cutting these programs isn't the direction the district wants to pursue, especially as enrollment continues declining due to EdChoice vouchers. Eliminating activities that engage students could accelerate that trend.

"That is not the direction that we want to go. And that's really why, when I say we need the community's help, and we want to understand what direction we're headed and we want them to help us with that," said Wilson.

Wilson, who stepped into her role as superintendent over the summer after former Superintendent Valerie Hawkins retired, acknowledged trust issues stemming from the accounting errors that created the financial crisis.

"I think that a lot of misinformation circulates about what happened, where the community is just not sure how transparent we're being, if we're going to mess up again," said Wilson. "So we're doing our best to prove to them every day, really, that we are on the right track and on the path back to solvency."

If the levy had passed, the funds would have covered basic operations, including utilities, classroom supplies and staffing. The teachers' association declined to comment until the board decides on the next steps.

District leaders are now back to the drawing board, working with the state commission, community and board of education to determine how to move forward without compromising student opportunities more than necessary.

Voters did elect new school board members, keeping incumbents Stephanie Anderson and Emmett Kilgore while adding newcomers Douglas Frazier and Tina Butler.

"Tina Butler is a newly elected board member who will be starting with us in January. She'll be filling that unexpired term that's currently held by Dr. Julie Turner, and Tina Butler is a retired paraprofessional from our district. She was a library aide for a long time in our district and very involved in the community," said Wilson. "So we're excited to have her, as well as Mr. Doug Frazier, who has lived in our community for his whole life. I believe his son has attended since kindergarten. So excited to have them on the board and help us when we're considering some of these hard decisions."

Wilson says additional updates regarding next steps will be shared with staff, families and the community in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.