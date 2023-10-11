Dispatch: Mount Healthy Jr./Sr. High School evacuating due to '911 threat'; parents told to pick up students

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mount Healthy Junior/Senior High School has evacuated all students Wednesday due to a "911 threat," Mount Healthy dispatch said.

Dispatch said police are responding to a 911 threat at the school, which is home to both the junior high and high school students. They didn't specify what that threat was.

Charles Ogdan, assistant superintendent of human resources and operations at Mount Healthy City Schools, said police have cleared the building, and to his knowledge, nothing has been found.

Ogdan also said that all students are safe and evacuated.

Dispatch said parents are asked to pick up students at Hilltop Plaza, which is nearby the school across Hamilton Avenue.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO

If parents are unable to pick up their children, the students are being taken home on buses, a district spokesperson said.

Jessica Cooper, a Mount Healthy City Schools parent, said this is a "traumatizing" situation.

"You gotta think this is 7th through 12th (grade) not just 9th through 12th, so they are going through a lot of changes anyway so having to process all of these threats is very scary," she said.

This is the second threat made toward Mount Healthy Junior/Senior High School in the 2023-2024 school year. There were no classes on Sept. 27 as officials and police investigated a threat "in the form of a potential shooting."

Earlier Wednesday morning, police investigated a bomb threat at Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park. The school was not evacuated but placed on a lockout, and CPD Lt. Johnathan Cunningham said no bombs were found on the school's campus.

In March 2023, Mount Healthy Junior/Senior High School had to use a calamity day after a hoax put both the Junior/Senior High School and nearby Mount Healthy Preparatory and Fitness School on lockdown.