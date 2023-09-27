Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School closed Wednesday 'due to a safety concern,' district says

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 27 due to a safety concern, Mt. Healthy City Schools announced Tuesday night.

The district said on social media the school would be closed for a safety concern that "requires further investigation."

"Please rest assured that our top priority is the well-being of our students and staff, and we are taking this precautionary measure to ensure their safety," the district said in its post. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter."

At this time, it is unclear what the safety concern is. WCPO has reached out to Mt. Healthy City Schools for more information.

Earlier this year, the school had to use a calamity day after a hoax put both the Junior/Senior High School and nearby Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness School on lockdown.