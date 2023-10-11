PD investigate threat at Clark Montessori High School

CINCINNATI — There is a heavy police presence at Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park.

At around 7 a.m. investigators received a single bomb threat call against the school, Cincinnati police said.

"Out of an abundance of caution our police bomb dog will complete a search." Lt. Cunningham with CPD said. "The building has not been evacuated at this time."

A hazardous devices unit is also on the scene.

Cincinnati Public Schools said the school is currently on a lockout.

"While the threat does not appear to be credible, the Cincinnati Police Department recommended Clark to go on a lockout as a precaution," a spokesperson for the district said. "During a lockout, instruction continues, while all doors remain locked."

Investigators said that no further threat calls have been received.

According to investigators no bombs have been found on campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.