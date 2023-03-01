HCSO: No active shooter found at Mount Healthy High School, deemed 'safe'

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — There was a heavy police presence outside of Mount Healthy High School late Wednesday morning after an active shooter report.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the school, which is located on Hamilton Avenue. A secondary police staging location was set up at the nearby Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the school, which is located on Hamilton Avenue, and a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy confirmed no active shooter was found as police searched and cleared the building.

Capt. Troy Smith with the sheriff's office said the school is "safe," and police began taking caution tape down from the school around 12:45 p.m.

Mount Healthy Police Chief Vincent L. Demasi said Mount Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy, which is located just over a mile away from the high school, also received a report. Police have already cleared the preparatory academy, and Demasi said it is too early to confirm if the two calls are connected.

A 13-year-old student at Mount Healthy City Schools told WCPO the incident was scary, but that he and his classmates were prepared because the school underwent active shooter training just yesterday. While police cleared the school, the student said his class pushed their desks against the door and some students even held rulers to use as weapons if need be.

The school called to notify parents that they can come pick their child up, and they are allowed to walk up to the school to get their child. They can also head to Hilltop Plaza to get their children.

Remaining students left the school on buses around 1:15 p.m.

The Tri-State area has seen multiple false active shooter reports throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

Princeton High School in Sharonville was among multiple Ohio schools targeted in a nationwide active shooter hoax in September 2022.

In December 2022, a Cincinnati Public Schools student was arrested and will face criminal charges following a "swatting" incident at Mt. Airy Elementary School.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it's available.

