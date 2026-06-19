Montgomery gym encourages mental and physical exercises to improve long-term health

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd look Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Gerri Schneider walked through the doors at Activate Brain & Body about nine months ago, she was a different person.

Schneider said she was struggling with doing things with her family.

“I felt like I was being a spectator in my family and not a participant," Schneider said.

Schneider said it was a struggle for her to keep up when playing with her grandkids.

“I really had been trying different exercise programs, and nothing really was working, and I needed to get myself in order," Schneider said.

WATCH: Hear how Activate has turned Schneider and many other lives around

This Montgomery gym trains both mental sharpness and physical strength

She told us she was tired of living with that feeling and decided it was time for a change.

That led her to Activate Brain & Body in Montgomery.

Chief Exercise Science Officer Adam Ortman said they emphasize the importance of exercising mind and body simultaneously.

"What we do is take a science approach to exercise, and we put the brain first in everything," Ortman said.

Ortman said their gym is research-oriented.

He said Activate has collaborated with schools like the University of Cincinnati and Miami University on research studies about the impact of dual-task exercises.

“What research shows is that when you do that, you can potentially improve things like memory, focus, attention, which all helps with longevity," Ortman said.

Ortman said one study with Miami University showed dual-task exercises can significantly reduce fall risk.

“If you have a strong body but your brain isn’t really keeping up with it, it won’t really mean much," Ortman said.

He said it's never too early or too late to put in the effort.

“Your brain is getting used, whether you're 90 years old or 20 years old in all capacities," Ortman said.

Schneider said Activate is exactly what she needed to no longer feel like a spectator in life.

“I’ve lost some weight, but I haven’t felt this good in 15 years," Schneider said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.