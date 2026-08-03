'It’s a huge privilege' | Carthage karate students to represent Team USA at world championships in Spain

CINCINNATI — This fall, students from a small karate school in Carthage will be representing Team USA on the world's biggest stage.

In October, five students with Overcomers Martial Arts will travel to Cádiz, Spain, to compete in the World Karate Commission World Championships.

The studio is located inside one of the buildings at Fellowship Tabernacle Church.

For founder Justin Powell, it's a moment he never expected would come.

“It’s a huge privilege to be able to represent the country," Powell said.

Powell started the school in 2018.

He said martial arts taught him a lot growing up, and he wanted to pass those lessons down to the next generation.

“In life and especially, just even here in Cincinnati, there’s so many things that kids have to go through and we have to overcome," Powell said.

Getting to Spain wasn't easy. First, students had to finish in the top eight of their weight class for their age at regionals.

Then, they had to place in the top four at nationals.

"It takes discipline and dedication," Powell said.

Powell said in addition to teaching martial arts, he incorporates the Bible into his lessons.

"Our kids have to learn, not only just the self-discipline and respect and kicking and punching, but they also have to learn books of the Bible, they have to learn scripture," Powell said.

For 13-year-old Carson, he said he's proud of earning his black belt and his spot in Spain.

But he said he's also proud of his teammates who are also making the trip.

“I was glad when I found out teammates were coming, because you have your country to support you, but when you have teammates, it’s a lot cooler as well," Carson said.

It's not his first time on the world stage, but Carson said he knows how special the opportunity is for his teammates.

“It’s fun to do it myself and watch myself grow, but also when I get older to watch the younger kids grow too," Carson said.

Powell said he's not just proud of the students making the trip to Spain but of all of the students who he teaches.

“My goal is always to try to help somebody and I think in our karate school, that's something we can continue to do is take kids that maybe they don’t have the best home life and give them a positive thing through karate," Powell said.

The World Championships take place Oct. 24-30.

The church is also raising money to fund their trip, including a 5k/10k run in Fairfield at the end of August.

Powell said as they prepare to represent Team USA, their main goal will remain the same even after all the medals are handed out.

"The discipline, the respect, courtesy, integrity: all of those things apply to life in general, and we teach that here at Overcomers Martial Arts," Powell said.