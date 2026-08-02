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Three people injured in South Cumminsville shooting

south cumminsville shooting
Marlena Lang/WCPO
south cumminsville shooting
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CINCINNATI — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in South Cumminsville, according to police on the scene.

Police say that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday on Elmore Street. It was either a drive or walk by shooting. Police have found multiple 9mm and rifle casings, and have set up scenes by the Elmore Street Cafe, the intersection of Elmore and Beekman Streets and Winton Terrace.

Two women and one man were injured in the shooting and were transported to UC Medical and Good Samaritan, respectively. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

A SWAT team is currently searching for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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