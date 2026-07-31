Severe weather threatens Cincinnati's big weekend with 100,000 expected downtown. What to know to stay safe

CINCINNATI — Tens of thousands of visitors will descend on Cincinnati for one of its biggest weekends this summer, but severe weather could complicate plans.

Visit Cincy said it's expecting upwards of 100,000 people in Cincinnati, with the Omega Psi Phi Grande Conclave, a sold-out Chris Stapleton concert at Paycor Stadium, an FC Cincinnati match, a Reds game and Paddlefest all taking place this weekend.

"We have booked over 25 hotels from Northern Kentucky to north of Cincinnati," Visit Cincy Vice President of Operations Deana Brewer said.

Brewer said the city is expecting about 30,000 people connected to the Omega Psi Phi Grande Conclave alone over the next four to five days. It's the largest convention Cincinnati has hosted since the World Choir Games more than 14 years ago.

WATCH: What to know about Cincinnati's big weekend and weather impacts

What to know about Cincinnati's big weekend and weather impacts

Friday marks the calm before the storm. Saturday brings the threat of widespread, soaking rainfall lasting for hours, along with thunderstorms. That could overlap with multiple major events.

Visit Cincy is projecting the weekend's economic impact could eclipse the more than $100 million generated by the Cincinnati Music Festival last weekend.

"We're expecting upwards of that for this weekend alone, especially with the retail and accommodation," Brewer said.

The Omega Psi Phi Grande Conclave is the centerpiece of the weekend, marking First Financial Center's first major event since its renovations. Brewer said the timing is significant for Cincinnati's convention industry.

"We are seeing more and more traction of people wanting to come, bring their companies, bring their corporate conferences and conventions to Cincinnati," she said.

For the Conclave itself, Brewer said the weather forecast is less of a concern.

"Rain or shine, the events will go on. Like I said, the Omegas have a lot of their events inside," Brewer said. "It's just a matter of bunkering down and maybe bringing that poncho just in case."

As of now, the sold-out Chris Stapleton concert at Paycor Stadium and the FC Cincinnati match are both expected to proceed regardless of weather, she said.

Concert organizers said people attending should dress appropriately for whatever the forecast brings. In the event of severe weather, organizers said they will communicate with fans through stadium video boards, the PA system and Paycor Stadium's social media accounts. Organizers made no mention in a statement to WCPO of whether postponing the show is a possibility.

On the east side of the city along the Ohio River, Adventure Crew is preparing for what could be a record-breaking Paddlefest on Aug. 1.

"We've always known we were the largest paddling event in North America," Adventure Crew Executive Director Libby Hunter said. "But we believe we are going to smash through the existing record."

The current record for the largest paddlecraft party stands at approximately 1,105 participants, Hunter said, and Paddlefest registration numbers are already hundreds past that mark.

"Getting to say largest in the world is going to be a real feather (in the cap), not just for Paddlefest and for Adventure Crew, but for the region," Hunter said. "For Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to be super proud of this event, what it's become."

Paddlefest launches between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, with all boats expected on the river by 8 a.m., Hunter said. The event is a 4.5- to 9-mile paddle down the Ohio River and serves as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens to outdoor opportunities. Paddlefest is also going zero waste for the second consecutive year.

Hunter said the event is monitoring the forecast closely.

"We're looking at a hopeful scenario where we might have some light rain in the morning, but no storms," Hunter said. "If there's anything like lightning, we do a delay. Should worst case scenario, people be on the water already when lightning happens, the Coast Guard will alert everyone with three loud blasts, so we're really careful to make sure that we notify people if they need to get to the shore."

The river will be closed to motorized traffic until 12:30 p.m. Safety boats and trained water rescue paddlers will be stationed throughout the course. Organizers also monitor water current and water quality ahead of the event.

Anyone still interested in participating can register at the expo Friday evening. Rental boats are largely sold out, but participants with their own boats can check them in at the expo, where security watches them overnight.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.