Lockland school board requests investigation of police, says footage shows neo-Nazis on school property

LOCKLAND, Ohio — The Lockland Local Schools Board of Education is requesting a third-party investigation of Evendale and Lockland police after the district saw footage of the neo-Nazis who were on an I-75 overpass Friday afternoon on school property during school hours following their demonstration.

"As you may or may not be aware, the U-Haul truck transporting the Terrorist group from the site of the civil unrest ultimately ended up directly adjacent to the Lockland Local School District Educational Annex building that serves students in grades preschool through grade four," the district's school board said in a public service announcement released Wednesday night.

Photos were circulating online over the weekend showing the U-Haul parked in Lockland with a police cruiser in front of it. Lockland Mayor Mark Mason Sr. said in a release over the weekend that the officer was not a Lockland officer. Evendale police said it was one of their officers, who was following the group and told them to "leave the area."

Read our story detailing what local police said occurred that day here.

The school board said their security cameras show the neo-Nazis "engaging in a conversation with the Evendale officer." The board said the officer is then seen leaving. Before the U-Haul leaves the scene, the board said video shows the U-Haul and the neo-Nazis "ON school property."

"(Our) elementary school students were dismissed within minutes of all of this occurring," the board said. "Most importantly to note, the school district was not notified of this potentially dangerous situation occurring on our school grounds."

The school board said it has turned over the footage and is requesting "an independent, third-party investigation of the Village of Evendale and the Village of Lockland Police Departments, specifically in reference to the events that occurred in the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 7."

Watch our previous reporting on this story here:

Body cam shows moment police respond to neo-Nazi rally in Cincinnati