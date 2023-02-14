Lockland police: Early-morning police chase ends in crash

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after an early-morning police chase ended in a crash.

St. Bernard police attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on Vine Street and 66th Street, investigators said.

The driver took off and police chased him until he crashed into two utility poles at North Wayne Avenue between Walnut Avenue and Mulberry Street in Lockland.

Lockland police said the driver fled on foot but was quickly captured. He was taken to the hospital and will be arrested when he gets released, investigators said.

No police or bystanders were injured in this incident.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, the crash did not cause any power outages.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect and have not said what charges he could face.

