Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Man leads multiple police agencies on high speed chase, crashes at a Springfield Township home

Newly released dash cam video shows the details of what happened during a high speed police chase early Thursday morning. Around 1:46 am, Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry in Middletown for multiple violations, including driving under the influence. The attempted stop instead led to a high speed chase spanning multiple counties.
Middletown police chase.png
Posted at 11:10 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 23:18:10-05

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Newly released dash cam video shows the details of what happened during a high speed police chase early Thursday morning.

Around 1:46 am, Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry in Middletown for multiple violations, including driving under the influence. The attempted stop instead led to a high speed chase spanning multiple counties.

In the dash cam video you police can be heard telling dispatch David Lewis led them through the back parking lot of the Graeters on Galbraith Rd. Soon after, a police officer can be heard saying Lewis almost wrecked his car.

"Right back on Congresswood, he wrecked — ope — he saved it, he almost wrecked here, stand by," the officer said.

The chase ended when Lewis crashed his car into another car in the driveway of a Springfield Township home. Police said the impact from the crash caused minor damage to a home.

Lewis then got out of his car and fled. Police followed him to the backyard where they said he tried to enter the home, and they arrest him.

He was taken to the hospital, then taken into custody from there. He is set to appear before a judge on December 16.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Dozens mourn at candlelight vigil held for Clinton County teens killed in crash Family of 1978 murder victim fights her killer's parole, new program could help Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.