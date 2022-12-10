Man leads multiple police agencies on high speed chase, crashes at a Springfield Township home

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Newly released dash cam video shows the details of what happened during a high speed police chase early Thursday morning.

Around 1:46 am, Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry in Middletown for multiple violations, including driving under the influence. The attempted stop instead led to a high speed chase spanning multiple counties.

In the dash cam video you police can be heard telling dispatch David Lewis led them through the back parking lot of the Graeters on Galbraith Rd. Soon after, a police officer can be heard saying Lewis almost wrecked his car.

"Right back on Congresswood, he wrecked — ope — he saved it, he almost wrecked here, stand by," the officer said.

The chase ended when Lewis crashed his car into another car in the driveway of a Springfield Township home. Police said the impact from the crash caused minor damage to a home.

Lewis then got out of his car and fled. Police followed him to the backyard where they said he tried to enter the home, and they arrest him.

He was taken to the hospital, then taken into custody from there. He is set to appear before a judge on December 16.