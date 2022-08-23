Man arrested after carrying hatchet on Madeira High School property

MADEIRA, Ohio — Madeira High School was placed on a "non-emergency lockdown" after a man was spotted on school property with a hatchet.

Police said they received a tip just before noon Tuesday from an off-duty FBI agent saying there was a man with a hatchet on Madeira High School property. Officers located 32-year-old Eliyah Yisrael at the rear of the property, and the high school was put on lockdown while they addressed the situation.

Madeira Police Lt. Paul Phillips said Yisrael was arrested after a "short foot pursuit" for illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone — a felony — and other associated charges. Police said Yisrael also had an outstanding warrant for a felonious assault that occurred in 2021.

The high school was on lockdown for less than five minutes, Phillips said. Yisrael is not believed to have had intentions on campus. Instead, Phillips said police believe he was in hiding.

