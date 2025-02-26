'We were not included' | Lincoln Heights feeling left out as officials discuss fallout from neo-Nazi rally

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Commission met Tuesday to discuss law enforcement's response to the Feb. 7 neo-Nazi rally on an I-75 overpass between Lincoln Heights and Evendale.

Commissioners dished out their lingering questions as the tri-part investigation continues. The meeting came just days after residents expressed concern about alleged white supremacist flyers being distributed throughout Lincoln Heights and suspicious people driving in the area.

“We cannot roll out no red carpet," Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece declared Tuesday. "We cannot provide no free escorts. We cannot do any of that. We want it to be very, very uncomfortable for this type of behavior in our county.”

Throughout Tuesday's meeting, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway repeated what they've said in previous statements. They emphasized law enforcement's focus on de-escalation and both law enforcement heads maintained that while the display was offensive it wasn't illegal.

But for the first time Holloway verbally defended the actions they’ve taken so far. Evendale Mayor Richard Finan also weighed in. Finan and Holloway shared that they know the identities of some of those in the neo-Nazi group.

"(We know) some," Holloway told Reece. "In hindsight.”

But Finan said they still had no prior knowledge of the demonstration before it occurred.

Three separate entities are investigating the incident — each with a different focus. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is reviewing its deputies' response. Evendale police hired a third-party firm for $70,000 to review the action of its officers while escorting the neo-Nazi group away into Lockland. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office is also looking into if anyone involved in the demonstration can be charged.

Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Humphrey expressed her concern about how Evendale and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office have handled the investigation.

“We were not included," Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey told commissioners Tuesday. “We’re uncomfortable with who they chose; not to be in the room is truly the utmost disrespect. When (you) say you’re picking an independent investigator, you can pick who is going to weigh in your favor.”

As far as next steps, the three separate investigations into the events of Feb. 7 will continue. Lincoln Heights villagers have a list of demands from Evendale and Hamilton County and they say they will boycott spending money in Evendale until those demands are met and they get an equal seat at the table.