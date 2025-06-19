National Underground Railroad Freedom Center gears up for annual Juneteenth Jubilee Street Festival

CINCINNATI — In celebration of Juneteenth, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is offering free admission as it prepares for its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Street Festival.

This year's celebration is inspired by the original celebration in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where enslaved African Americans were finally told they were free.

On Thursday, the legacy of Juneteenth will continue on Freedom Way with a block party that will bring together community members to enjoy food and feature Black-owned businesses.

"Juneteenth is an incredibly important day, this is true Independence Day, it's not a Black holiday or a White holiday, this is an American holiday," said Cody Hefner, vice president of marketing and communications at the Freedom Center.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the museum and delve into African American history.

"People can tour the museum, check out the exhibits, join us for story time and really get that deep dive into history," Hefner said.

Additionally, attendees will be among the first to experience the museum's newest exhibit, "In This Place," which highlights Cincinnati's history during the social justice movement.

"These are historic, these are contemporary. These are Cincinnati stories that have national impact when you think of the Fugitive Slave Act [and] Dred Scott," Hefner said.

The interactive exhibit provides a unique exploration of history and even delves into the background of the museum’s location.

"Where the Freedom Center is right around here, this was Little Africa, so you have Little Africa, Bucktown, Little Bucktown and these were three Black neighborhoods in Cincinnati," Hefner said.

For those who haven't visited the museum yet, Hefner said this event is the perfect opportunity for a full experience.

"Juneteenth is an incredible day to come because the building is fully activated inside and outside, so you're getting an even richer history," Hefner said.