Lincoln Heights council meeting descends into chaos over potential removal of council member

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Monday's Village of Lincoln Heights council meeting descended into a shouting match after residents began speaking out against the ousting of council member Daronce Daniels.

Residents told WCPO 9 that the ongoing infighting within the council has only made the village's stunted growth worse.

"I was a part of the last generation that kind of got to see Lincoln Heights for what it was; stores being open, churches being open, people walking around, people being vibrant with each other," ​resident Cameron Keeling said. "You don't have none of that nowadays."

Solicitor Deepak Desai sent Daniels a letter informing him, as of Sept. 27, that his seat was forfeited. Desai went on to inform him that someone else would be appointed to serve the position he'd been elected to in 2017.

"If you feel like, yeah Daronce you didn't have all your Is dotted and your Ts crossed, that's completely fair," Daniels said Monday. "Then take me through the process and allow my council members to vote me off!"

According to a letter Daniels shared with WCPO 9 from Desai, the city had been trying for months to get him current on his 2023 tax bill.

In the letter, Desai wrote that since April 2024 he repeatedly attempted to get Daniels current on his city tax bill.

The letter indicated Daniels would ignore multiple attempts for information.

"On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, I sent you an email requesting an update. I also sent you a text message that same day requesting an update. You did not reply to my email or text message," Desai wrote.

He later wrote, "On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, I sent you a text message requesting an update. You did not respond."

Finally, Desai wrote that the attempts to get the tax bill resolved were exhausted.

"...more than 5 months have passed. Therefore, a reasonable amount of time for you to remove your disqualification has expired."

via Strauss Troy Attorneys at Law

Daniels told WCPO 9 on Monday that he is up to date on his tax payments. Daniels' attorney also sent a letter to the village solicitor on Oct. 7 saying the town's own code doesn't allow the solicitor to unilaterally remove an elected council member. The attorney said only a vote of the council or a petition, according to the charter, would make that possible.

“Them (village council) blocking him out; blocks the residents out," lifelong resident Syretha Brown said. "Because Daronce is the only council member that gets out here and does anything with us.”

WCPO 9 attempted to get the solicitor and the Village of Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey to clarify their position and how they're interpreting the village's charter but could not get a conclusive answer.

"Whether it be his finances or his attendance I think those things can be dealt with right in any correct manner," resident Immanuel Floyd said. "But the manner in which they're going about (it), it's absolutely incorrect. It's against our charter, it's against our charter that we set."

It's still unclear if the council will hold a vote on Daniels' removal or how the legal process will play out.