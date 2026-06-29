‘He left a legacy’ | Lincoln Heights community remembers man killed in shooting as a neighbor who gave back

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — The work at Jackson Street Farm was never just about growing food.

For years, it was about growing community — something neighbors say Eddie Crossty understood better than anyone.

The 50-year-old Lincoln Heights man was known for showing up: helping build, planting gardens and spending time with young people who looked to him as a mentor.

“He was amazing — that’s not even just a good word,” said Immanuel Floyd, who has lived in Lincoln Heights since 2017. “He was fun, he was excited, he had young energy. He was active, he biked, he farmed. He was the best (neighborhood) uncle you could ask for.”

Crossty’s life of service is now being remembered after he was killed in a shooting early Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Crossty shot multiple times in his driveway. He died at UC Medical Center.

WATCH: Lincoln Heights community remembers man killed in shooting as a neighbor who gave back

Community remembers man killed in shooting as a neighbor who gave back

The sheriff’s office has not released information about what led up to the shooting or identified a suspect.

“I was like, ‘Nah, it was somebody else. It wasn’t him,’” Floyd said. “There’s no way. Not Eddie. My boy, Bay Bay. He’s the guy. He’s the man. Everybody loves him.”

Floyd said Crossty was a fixture at Jackson Street Farm, a place where he spent countless hours helping create something positive in the neighborhood.

Immanuel Floyd

“He always came and talked to the kids, wanted to start projects, build with the kids,” Floyd said. “If they wanted water, he got them water. If they wanted a snack, he always had desserts.”

Beyond simply helping, Floyd said Crossty invested in young people — offering guidance, encouragement and a sense of belonging.

“He was a leader in the community who would come over here and talk with the youth and spend time with the youth,” Floyd said. “Even if it was a little bit of correction, correcting the youth, redirecting the youth, it really meant a lot.”

Crossty’s passion for farming became one of the ways he connected with others.

He raised chickens, collected eggs and gave them away to neighbors. Floyd said Crossty wanted to expand that work by building a larger chicken coop at the farm and teaching young people about farming.

“He was really excited to build that out," Floyd said.

That project will now continue without him.

Floyd said the community plans to carry on Crossty’s vision and find ways to honor his memory at the farm. Floyd said neighborhood kids are planning a “Stop the Violence” event at the farm to honor Crossty and share their message.

Family Provided

“They want to put out a statement about what he meant to them and how much he truly impacted their life,” Floyd said. "He left a legacy here."

As investigators continue searching for answers, Floyd said he hopes whoever is responsible is held accountable.

“He needs his justice,” Floyd said. “I hope he gets it.”

But for the people who knew Crossty, his memory will be defined by what he gave — not how he died.

“He was a goofy guy, a real excited guy, always making jokes, laughing, smiling,” Floyd said. “There’s really nothing to be sad about other than the fact that he’s not here with us anymore.”