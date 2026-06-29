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Sheriff: Man dies after he was shot multiple times in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights shooting
Adam Schrand
Lincoln Heights shooting
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LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital early Monday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jackson Street in Lincoln Heights at around 12:18 a.m. Monday morning after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they got there, deputies found 50-year-old Eddie Crossty in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds; Crossty was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information on what may have led up to the shooting, or who they suspect may have pulled the trigger.

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