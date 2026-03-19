Let's Talk Anderson Township: Join us to discuss issues in your community

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — Anderson Township residents: We want to hear from you.
The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Anderson Township," from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Tap House, located at 7480 Beechmont Ave.
WCPO 9 team members Adrian Whitsett, De'Jah Gross and Keith BieryGolick will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
Let's Talk Sharonville:
- Sharonville residents share concerns about development, blight at WCPO 9 'Let's Talk' event
- Sharon Woods renovation delayed, lake area now set to open in late March
Let's Talk Lawrenceburg:
- Solar farms, Carroll Cropper Bridge repairs dominate our Lawrenceburg 'Let's Talk' event
- Over 1,000 acre solar farm proposal draws backlash from Dearborn residents, developer and land owner respond
- Water woes and rising rates could lead to big changes at Hidden Valley Lake in Dearborn County
- Solar farms future to be influenced by slew of meetings in Dearborn County
Let's Talk Lebanon:
- How downtown businesses in Lebanon have transformed throughout the years
- Lebanon officials respond to resident concerns over area development
- Resident worries development in Lebanon could encroach on rural areas and farmland
- Lebanon residents discuss population growth, development plans at our 'Let's Talk' event