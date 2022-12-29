Kenwood Towne Centre requires adult supervision through Jan. 1

CINCINNATI — Once again, Kenwood Towne Centre is requiring shoppers under 18 to be accompanied by an adult this holiday season.

Anyone 17 and younger must be with a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older through Sunday, Jan. 1. Proof of age may be required for both the underage shopper and supervising adult, and anyone who cannot show proper identification could be asked to leave.

State-issued driver's licenses, ID cards, military IDs, school IDs and passports are considered valid forms of identification.

According to the mall's website, one adult can supervise up to four underage shoppers. They must all remain with the adult while shopping. There is no limitation for the number of children ages 10 and under that one adult can accompany.

This requirement is in effect from 2-8 p.m. through Dec. 29, 2-9 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 12-6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Kenwood Towne Centre first began "Parental Guidance Required" hours to curb "disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth" during the holiday shopping season.

READ MORE

Officials search for 10-month-old reported missing from Kenwood Towne Centre

Gucci store opens at Kenwood Towne Centre

Multiple suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre