Kenwood Towne Center implements mandatory curfew starting Dec. 18

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kenwood Towne Center is reintroducing its mandatory curfew for shoppers under 18 this holiday season.

The shopping center said it will implement a "Parental Guidance Required" program throughout the entire property, including the parking lot and sidewalks, from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2.

"The weeks leading up to and following Christmas are consistently some of the busiest times of year at Kenwood Towne Centre,” said David Jacoby, senior general manager. "In an effort to eliminate the risk of disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth, we made the decision to once again move forward with a temporary PGR program. While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate."

During certain hours of each day, public safety officers will stand at all entrances of the center to check the IDs of people who appear to be younger than 18. Those who are 17 and younger must be accompanied by a supervising adult 21 or older. One adult can accompany up to four guests aged 11 to 17. There is no limit for the number of children 10 and under one adult can accompany.

People who are 18 and older can wear a wristband or show valid ID again to safety officers who may ask inside the center. Any state-issued ID card, military ID, school ID or passport that includes a photo and date of birth will be accepted.

The curfew will be implemented at different times. For a list of hours where the PGR program will be enforced, click here.

