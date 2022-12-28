Hamilton County Sheriff's Office search for 10-month-old reported missing from Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 10-month-old last seen with her mother, who does not have custody of the child.

Officials said Monica George exited the Galbraith Road side of Dillard's at Kenwood Towne Centre with the child at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 27. George and the child then possibly got into a white F150 with a Michigan license plate numbered ENK6403.

George is believed to be traveling with the child's father, Gino Joshua Williams. He is described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 10-month-old, Valerie Lala Williams, weighs around 15-20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

George was later seen at the Hyatt House Hotel in Oak Brook, Illinois.

The sheriff's office said charges have been filed against George for interference with custody.

Anyone with information about George or the baby's location is asked to call the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533 or Crime Stopper at 513-352-3040.