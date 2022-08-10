Gucci store coming to Kenwood Towne Center

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kenwood Towne Center will soon be home to another popular luxury retailer.

According to its directory, a Gucci storefront is coming to the mall. Kenwood Towne Center did not list an opening date, and it is unclear at this time where the store will be.

Gucci will join other high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Tiffany & Co. In April, multiple people robbed the Louis Vuitton store, stealing an estimated $140,000 in items after pushing past employees. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made

Garage, a clothing retailer that mostly focuses on women's fashion, is also coming soon according to the directory. Lids, Francesca's, Altar'd State, Arula, Tradehome Shoes and Tullabee have most recently opened storefronts in the mall.

