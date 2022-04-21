Multiple suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Center

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple individuals stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

According to police, eight to 10 individuals wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. Other than the employees, security photos show that there were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

The high-end brand and retailer is known for its luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more. Kenwood's Louis Vuitton store is located on the second floor of the mall in the luxury wing between Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland. Other stores near the incident are Nordstrom, Tempur-Pedic, Francesca's, Lululemon and Anthropologie.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office A suspect flees from Kenwood Towne Center's Louis Vuitton store after more than $400,000 in items were stolen

The store's estimated loss is $413,000, according to police.

After the robbery, the suspects fled in two vehicles — a dark gray SUV and a black sedan — going northbound on I-71.