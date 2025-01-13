Jury trial set to begin for man accused in fatal Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash

CINCINNATI — The jury trial for a man accused of causing a fatal crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is set to begin Monday afternoon at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Keshaun Compton faces eight counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of vehicular homicide stemming from the December 7, 2023, collision that claimed the life of 25-year-old John Pinkerton.

According to court documents, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. when Compton, driving a Honda Odyssey minivan northbound, attempted to pass a slow-moving truck in the center lane of the bridge. At the time, a red X indicator above the lane prohibited northbound traffic from entering.

Police say Compton’s vehicle collided head-on with an Audi S4 driven by Pinkerton. The force of the crash pushed Pinkerton’s car onto the bridge’s side barrier near the southbound lane. First responders worked to rescue Pinkerton from his vehicle and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Two other people involved in the crash were injured but survived. Compton and a passenger in his vehicle were also hospitalized in stable condition following the collision.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that Compton’s decision to illegally use the restricted lane was reckless and directly led to the crash. The charges against him reflect the severity of the incident, with vehicular manslaughter and homicide penalties carrying the potential for significant prison time.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.