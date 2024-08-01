Court docs: Man who caused fatal head-on crash on bridge was illegally passing slower driver

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple vehicular manslaughter charges and one count of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a head-on crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge that killed a man.

The crash happened on December 7, 2023. When first responders arrived at around 4 p.m. that day, they had to help rescue one person from a vehicle, because the impact of the crash lifted the vehicle onto the bridge's side barrier.

According to police, 23-year-old Keshaun Compton was driving a Honda Odyssey north in the center lane of the bridge — where, at the time, a red X indicator signified northbound drivers should not be traveling.

Court records say Compton was in the center lane "in an attempt to pass a slow-moving white truck."

Police said Compton crashed head-on into an Audi S4 driven by 25-year-old John Pinkerton; the Audi was pushed on top of the barrier next to the southbound lane as a result.

Pinkerton was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but court documents say he died minutes after arriving at the hospital. Compton and a passenger in his vehicle were also hospitalized, though they were "in stable condition."

In all, Compton faces eight counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of vehicular homicide.