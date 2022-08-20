Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross the road in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — A driver seriously injured a man attempting to cross the road in East Westwood Friday night, Cincinnati police said.

The pedestrian crash happened just after 10 p.m. on 3450 McHenry Ave. in East Westwood.

According to Cincinnati police, a 61-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer north on McHenry Avenue when she hit a 56-year-old man attempting to cross the road.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said he remains in critical condition.

Police suspect impairment played a role in the crash, and investigators are also looking if excessive speed played a role.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

